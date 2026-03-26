KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Malaysia will reduce the monthly BUDI95 allocation for individuals to 200L from April 1 to cushion the impact of rising oil prices caused by the US-Iran war, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

In a special announcement this evening, he said the move will not affect close to 90 per cent of Malaysians benefitting from the subsidised RON95 petrol, which will remain at RM1.99 per litre.

He also added that the 800L allocation for qualified e-hailing drivers would be maintained.

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