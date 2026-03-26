GEORGE TOWN, March 26 — A couple arrested for committing an indecent act at a Chinese cemetery in Penang was sentenced to one year’s jail each by the Magistrate’s Court in George Town, according to New Straits Times (NST).

According to the report, Magistrate Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi handed down the sentence on M. Jegathesan, 58, and Halila Abu Bakar, 37, after they pleaded guilty to the offence under Section 377D of the Penal Code.

“After taking into account the facts of the case and public interest, you are hereby sentenced to 12 months’ jail each,” she was quoted as saying.

Both admitted to jointly committing an act of gross indecency at a Chinese cemetery in Batu Gantung, Ayer Itam at about 8.30am on March 22.

Halila Abu Bakar, 37, is escorted by police after being sentenced to 12 months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court. — Bernama pic

According to NST, the charge was framed under Section 377D of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same code, which carries a jail term of up to two years.

Lawyer R. Purantharan, who represented both accused, told the court that Halila is single and unemployed and currently lives with family members who support her.

He said Jegathesan works as a security guard earning RM1,800 a month and is the sole breadwinner, as his wife is suffering from a stroke and he has two children to support.

Purantharan also urged the court to impose minimal custodial sentences as both accused had pleaded guilty and saved the court’s time and costs.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lau Shavin, however, sought a deterrent sentence, noting the offence occurred in a public area and involved individuals with religious beliefs that forbid such acts, NST reported.

Police began investigations after receiving a report from a 69-year-old man regarding a video showing a man and a woman behaving inappropriately at the cemetery, leading to the arrest of both suspects later that night in separate locations in Penang.