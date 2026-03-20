KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Local film ‘Gayong 2’ will be released in cinemas on April 9 on the heels of last year’s first film, which grossed over RM4 million.

In a statement today, Media Prima Content & TV Networks said the film is expected to be presented on a larger scale with a more in-depth storyline and thrilling action.

According to the company, in the first film, the audience was taken on a journey into the early life of the Silat Gayong founder, the late Datuk Meor Abdul Rahman, from Perak, in defending honour, heritage, and identity through the art of silat.

“The story of struggle, sacrifice, and the spirit of the nation not only touches emotions but also leaves a profound impact on the audience.

“Gayong 2 promises a more comprehensive, entertaining experience while simultaneously leaving a lasting impact on the audience. This is the much-anticipated sequel that is believed to exceed expectations,” according to the statement.

The statement also said that the film, inspired by a true story, is once again brought to life by actor Beto Kusyairi, who is expected to continue to add a new dimension to the legendary character closely tied to cultural heritage and identity.

For more information, the public can visit Primeworks Studios’ official social media platforms. — Bernama