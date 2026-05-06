KUALA LUMPUR, MAY 6 — Local feature Tarung: Unforgiven is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest action spectacles, boasting a star-studded cast of both seasoned and rising talents.

This project marks a rare occasion where familiar faces from the local industry come together in a visually compelling film that boldly explores the idea that life itself is the ultimate battleground.

Directed and written by Razaisyam Rashid (Pusaka), alongside Amar Amir, and produced by Alpha 47 in collaboration with Icon Pictures and Astro Shaw, the film presents a story rooted in struggle, redemption and life-defining choices.

It features Mierul Aiman in the lead role as Hatta while Aedy Ashraf showcases his versatility and maturity in the more complex character, Isa.

The film also brings together acclaimed stars Bront Palarae as Paduka Khalid and Zul Ariffin as Paduka Badrul, marking their first on-screen pairing.

Carrying the tagline “Kau Cuma Ayam Sabung (You’re Just A Fighting Cock),” Tarung: Unforgiven follows the character Hatta, a former silat champion, who is haunted by his past following a tragic incident.

In a desperate attempt to save his sister, he accepts an offer from Paduka Badrul to fight in an underground ring — unaware that he will come face-to-face with Isa, a former friend turned enemy driven by deep-seated resentment.

The ensemble cast also includes Amir Ahnaf, Azira Shafinaz, Sharifah Sakinah, Ubai Amir, Sky Iskandar, Ikmal Amry, Aeril Zafrel, Razib Salimin, Shaharuddin Thamby, Wak Ruzaidi, Theebaan G and Akmal Asyraf, as well as real-life fighters Jai JMT and Ijam Asri, all of whom contribute to the film’s dynamic and impactful moments.

The cast and crew of ‘Tarung: Unforgiven’ pose for a picture at Monday’s gala premiere at GSC Mid Valley. — Picture courtesy of Astro Shaw

The director on the origins of Tarung: Unforgiven and its deeper message

The director and writer, Razaisyam, revealed that the original idea for the film was inspired by his personal experiences with friendships that gradually fade over time.

He stated it can be described as a “love letter” to friends who were once part of his life, but eventually went their separate ways.

“The inspiration actually came from the idea that as we grow older, it becomes like a ‘love letter to lost friends.’

“Sometimes in friendships, there are people who ‘disappear’ from our lives.

“Not necessarily because they’ve passed away, but because the relationship slowly fades and drifts apart.

“So this is a love letter to my friends.

“That’s where the idea came from,” he said on Monday at GSC Mid Valley during the film’s gala premiere.

He also previously shared with Malay Mail that this action film offers a rare opportunity to combine intense physical action with emotional depth that can move audiences to tears.

Stripping away the violence and fight sequences, he hopes audiences will take away a deeper message — that the story is ultimately about confronting one’s past and learning to move forward.

“The real fight is facing yourself, your old wounds, and learning to make peace with them.”

Final thoughts

Tarung: Unforgiven is indeed an action feature that carries strong emotional weight — something that came through clearly when Malay Mail attended the gala screening.

The action sequences stand out for their high intensity, with each scene executed with impact and precision.

The film also marks Aedy’s first time stepping into the role of executive producer, as he described Tarung: Unforgiven as a project very close to his heart.

“I have given my best in terms of performance, commitment, and the overall journey of this film.

“The rest, I leave to the audience to experience and interpret for themselves.

“My hope is for this film to be received as a bold, mature local production that resonates with the struggles we all face as individuals,” he said.

Tarung: Unforgiven will be screening in cinemas nationwide tomorrow.