KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Continuing his run in horror, Kong Tao sees Malaysian star Bront Palarae take on the role of resilient researcher Amin in his latest international project.

Following a media screening at TGV Sunway Pyramid, the actor told Malay Mail that the project’s concept immediately stood out — especially given his long-standing interest in the genre.

He said the opportunity came through creators Peiji Goh and Yong Choon Lin, with whom he already shares a working history.

Having previously collaborated with Yong on MALBATT: Misi Bakara and The Bridge, where Yong served as cinematographer, the foundation was already in place.

“They shared the research they had done on black magic in Thailand,” Bront said.

“I think all this time, in terms of portrayal, there hasn’t been much authenticity when it comes to the details, because the effort required to experience it firsthand or even meet someone from that world is not easy for everyone.

“You can’t just make a phone call.

“So when they did the tough part of the project and presented it to me, it looked interesting — all the legwork and hard work they had done.”

Bront also pointed to the experience of working with an international cast as a major draw.

“I had a lot of fun working on set with the international cast, and the chemistry somehow worked,” he said.

“All of us were sharing laughs and stories, so I think the working environment was really healthy.”

He added that a sequel remains a possibility, depending on how the film performs at the box office.

“So that is always the main contingency,” he said.

On what sets Kong Tao apart, Bront described it as a horror ride that explores black magic through a broader cultural lens.

“I think it’s a cross-cultural kind of thing as well.

“Living in a largely Malay society, we usually only see the Malay perspective, so now it’s great to have a different perspective and get the details on it, which was what attracted me in the first place,” he said.

His involvement in Kong Tao marks another milestone in an already extensive international portfolio.

The actor has appeared in Indonesia’s Pengabdi Setan, Thailand’s The Cursed Land, and the Philippine title Motel Acacia, alongside series such as Singapore’s Avenue 14, The Bridge, and Halfworlds.

At home, he has built a strong presence with projects ranging from Juvana to 2023’s MALBATT.

Up next, Bront will lead the local title Tarung: Unforgiven, while also lining up further international work, including Indonesia’s Ghost in the Cell and Malaysia–Netherlands collaboration Hemelrijk.

Kong Tao is now showing in cinemas nationwide, with Bront starring alongside Philip Keung, Kao Supassara, Glenn Yong, Yumi Wong, Eric Lay, Mayiduo, Freddie Wong, Datuk Chiah Chye Kee, Tony Eusoff, and others.