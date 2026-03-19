KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Malaysian public health expert Professor Emeritus Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman has been appointed by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to an international panel tasked with evaluating global drug policies.

Dr Adeeba, who chairs the Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF), will join the independent group of experts established to assess the effectiveness of the current international drug control system.

The panel will provide key recommendations for a landmark global review of drug policy commitments scheduled for 2029.

Describing the appointment as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Dr Adeeba said the panel’s work is crucial to determine if international drug policies genuinely protect public health and human well-being.

“This panel brings together expertise from various regions and disciplines to examine how global drug policy can better reflect public health priorities, human rights considerations, and scientific evidence,” she said in a statement announcing her appointment.

Her appointment is being hailed as an international recognition of Malaysia’s recent, progressive steps in drug policy reform.

These include the abolition of the mandatory death penalty and moves towards the decriminalisation of drug users.

Palani Narayanan, a public health consultant and director of the Drug Policy Programme Malaysia, noted that Dr Adeeba’s role is “expected to have a significant impact on the development of drug policy at the international level.”

Dr Adeeba is a widely recognised global authority on infectious diseases and harm reduction.

She currently serves as the president and pro vice-chancellor of Monash University Malaysia.