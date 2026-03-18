ALOR SETAR, March 18 — The Kedah state government has declared Monday (March 23) an additional public holiday in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, following the federal government’s announcement.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the state would observe the additional holiday regardless of whether 1 Syawal falls on Friday (March 20) or Saturday (March 21).

“Monday will still be declared an additional holiday in Kedah. We have decided to follow the federal government’s announcement,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

He said the decision was made under Section 9 of the Holidays Act 1951.

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an additional public holiday on Monday (March 23) if Aidilfitri falls on Friday (March 20), or on Friday (March 20) if the festival falls on Saturday (March 21).

Meanwhile, the Kedah Menteri Besar’s Aidilfitri open house on March 27 would proceed as planned as preparations had already been made.

Muhammad Sanusi said the annual event would not involve high financial implications as it would be organised through gotong-royong involving government agencies and government-linked companies (GLCs).

In another development, he said contingency plans by Syarikat Air Darul Aman (SADA) had helped reduce water supply disruptions during festive periods in the state.

He said consumer complaints have shown a declining trend over the past three years, reflecting the effectiveness of the measures implemented.

“The plan includes additional facilities such as water tanks, booster pumps and systematic distribution to ensure stable supply and pressure,” he added. — Bernama