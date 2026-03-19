KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Several Cabinet ministers today extended their Ugadi greetings, urging the nation’s diverse communities to continue reinforcing unity and harmony.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said the Ugadi festival marks not only the start of a new year, but also a period of hope, renewal, and the beginning of a fresher, more meaningful chapter in life.

“Let us all cherish the values of our inherited traditions while continuing to strengthen unity and harmony in our country’s diverse society.

“May this Ugadi celebration bring lasting well-being, prosperity and happiness to all,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Also extending her greetings was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh, who wished a joyful Ugadi and a happy new year to all her Telugu friends.

Ugadi marks the beginning of the new year in the Hindu lunisolar calendar and is celebrated with great joy by the community observing the festival.

The word Ugadi is derived from the Sanskrit words Yuga, meaning age, and Adi, meaning beginning, and is particularly celebrated by communities in South India, including those in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

In Malaysia, around 500,000 members of the Telugu community celebrate Ugadi as the start of a new year, a time that brings hope, renewal and blessings. — Bernama