KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Don’t expect just jump scares from Kong Tao — the Malaysia–Singapore–Thailand horror co-production leans into black magic rooted in real-life beliefs, delivering a story meant to haunt audiences well beyond the final scene.

Directed by Peiji Goh (The Locksmith), with Yong Choon Lin (Paskal) serving as cinematographer and Chiah Choon Hang as producer, the film features an international cast including Philip Keung, Kao Supassara, Bront Palarae, Glenn Yong, Eric Lay, Mayiduo, Freddie Wong, Datuk Chiah Chye Kee, Tony Eusoff and others.

The movie, described as a “Black Magic Encyclopaedia”, began filming in May 2024, with most scenes shot in Malaysia and several days in Thailand.

Speaking with Malay Mail, extensive research went into the project before filming, as Goh and Yong shared yesterday after the media screening of Kong Tao at TGV Sunway Pyramid.

“We visited many temples in both Thailand and Malaysia.

“We also consulted all the sifus, monks, professionals and enthusiasts who are knowledgeable about these practices,” they said.

Goh added that the extensive research was a necessity to thoroughly bring the story of black magic to life visually on screen.

"It's not based on a true story; it is inspired by real elements."

He also noted that the film is intended to be an international production that audiences of all backgrounds can enjoy, which is why an international cast was assembled.

Malay Mail watched Kong Tao for the first time yesterday, and the movie offers a detailed portrayal of how black magic is believed to work.

In some cases, it suggests that more than just a photograph is needed to curse someone — items such as bedsheets you slept on, tissues you threw away, or dirt and sand from the soles of your shoes.

Visually, the film is striking, with some grotesque scenes featuring worms and scorpions, which the director confirmed were real and placed on set to heighten realism.

Beyond its horror and disturbing imagery, the directors want audiences to take away that black magic exists as a belief, and that such practices are thought to occur in real life.

“It isn’t a movie meant to scare you or create phobia.

“We simply want to show that within the world of magic, there is both black and white magic, and that contrast is reflected in the story.

“At its core, the message is to have good intentions, be kind, and attract positivity without relying on black magic,” Goh said.

Kao Supassara, who plays Fon in ‘Kong Tao’, answers questions during yesterday’s press conference at TGV Sunway Pyramid in Petaling Jaya March 18, 2026. — Picture by Choo Choy May

He also hinted at a possible trilogy, noting there is room to further explore the concept of black magic.

One potential direction could examine its use during wartime, where it was believed to be used for cursing, control or even influencing outcomes — shedding light on the origins of “Kong Tao”.

Goh expressed hope that strong box office performance for the first film would pave the way for future instalments.

Meanwhile, Yong added that the film is planned for release in 10 different countries.

Kong Tao is now showing in cinemas nationwide.

The story revolves around a mysterious mass-possession case involving students.

Thai journalist Fon investigates the decades-old incident and crosses paths with four YouTubers who travelled to Thailand for paranormal content.

After returning home, they begin experiencing terrifying supernatural events.

Mega Films Distribution presents the film, produced by Distinct Entertainment, De Kangaroo Pictures, Amphibia Films, King Kong Media Production, Clover Films, Think Media and Sing Lian Ping.

It is supported by Malaysia’s Ministry of Communications and FINAS, with additional production partnerships including Infinity Pictures.