KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia has expressed his appreciation of the security forces and enforcement agencies who remain committed to carrying out their trust and responsibilities during the Aidilfitri celebrations.

In a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook today, His Majesty highly praised the sacrifices of security and enforcement personnel who remain on duty to ensure that peace, public order and the well-being of the people are maintained, even though other communities are celebrating Aidilfitri with their families.

Sultan Ibrahim also prayed that all members of the security forces will always be under the protection of Allah SWT, be blessed with good health and that all matters will be facilitated while carrying out their duties.

Earlier, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Istana Bukit Tunku, here today.

Meanwhile, His Majesty also advised the people to be careful when on the road, especially returning to their hometowns to celebrate Aidilfitri with their beloved families.

Sultan Ibrahim urged all road users to obey traffic rules, maintain personal safety and drive carefully to avoid any untoward incidents. — Bernama