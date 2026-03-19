KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Police have linked businessman Victor Chin, a central figure in the ongoing “corporate mafia” probe, to activities under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA), Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said today.

The IGP also disclosed that Chin, who has been openly critical of the investigation against him, is currently abroad as authorities seek international cooperation to advance their investigation, The Star reported.

“We have identified several matters that require action under AMLA,” Mohd Khalid said at a press conference at Bukit Aman on Thursday.

“As everyone is aware, he is currently overseas, and there are ongoing efforts to secure cooperation from relevant international parties for the investigation.”

The confirmation follows a high-profile raid on March 16, where police and officers from the Securities Commission (SC) searched several premises belonging to Chin in Kemensah and Sungai Long, Kajang.

The IGP clarified that the raid was conducted as part of the SC’s own probe under the same anti-money laundering laws.

The multi-agency investigation into claims of corporate manipulation was initiated following a directive from the Cabinet, involving PDRM, the SC, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), and the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

In a previous statement, Chin, who is the executive director of MMAG Holdings Bhd, denied any involvement in forcing company takeovers.

He acknowledged that such “mafia tactics” exist but insisted he was a victim, not an orchestrator.

Today, Chin also accused the police of “aerial bombardment” tactics in their investigation against him, claiming they were going after any company or individual even tangentially linked to him.

Separately, the IGP also commented on the police investigation into the international news agency Bloomberg, stating that several persons of interest in that case are also overseas.

He confirmed that police had already interviewed several Malaysia-based Bloomberg staff at their Kuala Lumpur office on February 26.