SEOUL, March 19 — Nine members of K-pop group The Boyz have filed to terminate their contracts with ONE HUNDRED — but the agency says it “cannot accept” the move.

According to Maeil Business Paper, the group sent a certified notice requesting termination and access to settlement records.

The agency responded swiftly, saying: “We signed the contract on the premise that all 11 members of The Boyz would remain as one team and carry out activities for the full contract period, and we paid each member a large exclusive contract fee on that basis.”

That premise, the company said, has since collapsed.

“However, due to several controversies involving the members last year, that premise collapsed,” it said, adding that one member’s departure has made it “difficult to maintain normal group activities.”

The agency insisted it had continued backing the group despite taking losses — while claiming the members had turned away from that support.

“We have maintained support such as vehicles, managers, and practice rooms just as before… however, we make it clear that the members were the first to refuse this and are currently turning away from our support.”

But a report by The Fact points to a far more serious breakdown.

Nine of the group’s 10 current members had already filed for contract termination back in February, citing “serious contractual breaches” and an “irreparable loss of trust” after failed negotiations.

The members had reportedly requested access to their contracts and settlement statements for over a month, but were denied, with CEO Cha Ga-won allegedly warning they would face penalties if they pursued termination.

Even as tensions escalated, The Boyz continued their schedules to honour commitments to fans — before ultimately moving ahead with legal action.

Financial issues are now at the centre of the dispute.

The Fact reported the agency allegedly owes the members more than ₩1 billion (RM2.6 million) in unpaid settlements, with additional unpaid bills to staff and partners running into the billions — raising questions over future albums and activities.

The report also alleged that funds from the group’s dorm deposit were withdrawn.

The agency quickly pushed back, stating: “This is a completely baseless and malicious claim, and it is clearly false,” and indicating it is considering legal action.

The fallout has also reportedly hit day-to-day operations, with members said to be paying for their own practice rooms ahead of their April 24–26 concerts and even driving themselves to schedules after losing access to company vehicles.

Member New is said to be the only one remaining with the agency, reportedly for personal reasons.

For fans, it’s a sharp turn for a group that has been steadily rising since debuting in 2017.

Now, with nine members seeking out and the agency standing firm, The Boyz are locked in a high-stakes standoff — and the future of the group hangs in the balance.