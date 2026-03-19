PUTRAJAYA, March 19 — Operational readiness for flood risk management during the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) remains a key government priority to safeguard public safety, especially with Hari Raya Aidilfitri approaching, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), said the Drainage and Irrigation Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has been on full alert since the start of the monsoon season in November last year, which is expected to end this month.

“In this regard, early planning, resource coordination and operational preparedness remain the main focus of the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), through DID, to ensure flood risk management is carried out effectively and comprehensively,” he said in a statement today.

As of March 17, a total of 745 flood incidents have been recorded nationwide, excluding Putrajaya.

He said PETRA has implemented round-the-clock flood forecasting and warning systems across 36 river basins, supported by 1,798 telemetry hydrological stations.

“To date, 64 flood alerts and 39 warning notices have been issued,” he said.

He added that 614 flood warning sirens and 197 surveillance cameras have been installed at strategic locations nationwide, with 675 siren activations recorded as of March 16 as part of early warning measures.

To further strengthen preparedness, 3,682 flood hotspot locations have been identified nationwide, with Pahang recording the highest number at 760, followed by Kelantan (618) and Sabah (517).

Operational assets are also on standby, including 606 mobile pumps, 1,079 water control gates and 285 pump houses, all of which are in good condition and ready for deployment.

Continuous monitoring is also being carried out on 16 DID-operated dams, 761 flood retention ponds, and maintenance works in high-risk river basins.

Fadillah said cooperation with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and telecommunications providers has been enhanced to deliver flood alerts via SMS to residents in at-risk areas.

Coordination with state governments has also been strengthened, particularly in setting standard operating procedures (SOPs) for controlled water releases from dams to increase reservoir capacity during the monsoon season.

“PETRA remains committed to ensuring flood preparedness and management are implemented efficiently, in a coordinated manner, and effectively to safeguard the people and ensure national sustainability,” he said.

The public is advised to stay updated with official flood forecasts and warnings issued by DID through the Public Infobanjir portal and the MyPublicInfoBanjir mobile application. — Bernama