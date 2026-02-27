PARIS, February 27 — Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh recently marked her husband Jean Todt’s birthday with a romantic surprise in France.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 63-year-old shared that she had waited at an airport with a bouquet of white roses to surprise Todt as he arrived from New Delhi to mark his 80th birthday.

“Waiting patiently to surprise my love on his birthday! He thought I had gone back to ‘filming’ And he arrived from New Delhi! Happy Birthday Jean my love,” she wrote.

The post drew an outpouring of birthday wishes for Todt, with many followers also expressing admiration for the couple’s long-standing relationship.

Yeoh and Todt were married in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 27, 2023.

They first met in Shanghai, China, on June 4, 2004, and became engaged just one-and-a-half months after they began dating.

Todt is a former Ferrari Formula One team principal and past president of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).