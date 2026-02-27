KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Lunar New Year 2026 delivered a festive wave of local and international releases, drawing families to cinemas throughout February for the annual Chinese New Year movie tradition.

Seven newly released CNY titles now dominate the local box office, occupying the No. 1 to No. 7 spots.

Leading the pack is China’s Blades of the Guardians, which has already raked in RM7 million.

Close behind is the Malaysian–Singaporean production Ah Beng vs Liang Po Po, which earned RM8 million.

Rounding out the top titles are Hong Kong Night King, I’m Not Gangster, Panda Plan: The Magical Tribe, Mama Not Again! and Scare Out.

Many of these films are still screening in cinemas nationwide, but for those who prefer a cosy night in, streaming platforms are brimming with fresh content — from Netflix’s The Art of Sarah, to Viu’s Kelas Belakang, and Disney+’s survival series Battle of Fates.

Malay Mail has you covered with a curated list of the best entertainment picks — movies, series, music and books — to check out.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Feb 19 to Feb 22)

Blades Of The Guardians Ah Beng Vs Liang Po Po Night King I'm Not Gangster Panda Plan: The Magical Tribe Mama Not Again! Scare Out Sunshine Women's Choir Sampai Titik Terakhirmu Kung Fu

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (Feb 16 to Feb 22)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

The Art of Sarah: Limited Series Million-Follower Detective: Season 1 Single's Inferno Reunion: Limited Series Single's Inferno Reunion: Limited Series Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Trusted Companions Tried to Kill Me, but Thanks to the Gift of an Unlimited Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out for Revenge on My Former Party Members and the World: Season 1 Undercover Miss Hong: Limited Series Can This Love Be Translated?: Limited Series Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 3 No Tail to Tell: Limited Series The Night Agent: Season 3

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Kelas Belakang Running Man (2025) Taxi Driver 3 Sesaat Lebih Love Between Lines 轧戏 IDOL I Puteri Kelas Atas Taxi Driver 2 Satu, Dua... Dia? 2 Days 1 Night (Season 4)

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Medalist: Season 2 Paradise: Season 2 High Potential: Season 2 Battle of Fates: Season 1 The Beauty: Season 1 Scrubs: Season 1 The Artful Dodger: Season 2 High Potential: Season 2 Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette: Season 1 In Your Radiant Season: Season 1

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Feb 18 to Feb 25)

Nadhif Basalamah - kota ini tak sama tanpamu Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya Piche Kota - Bahagia Lagi SIENNA SPIRO - Die On This Hill Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER sombr - back to friends Djo - End of Beginning

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Feb 18 to Feb 25)

Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk Aufahanie - Butterfly Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno - Kota ini tak sama tanpamu Reedzwann - Suarasi Sering Salah Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan ALYPH - Ingat

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Feb 13 to Feb 19)

Fiction

Strange Buildings by Uketsu (Pushkin Vertigo) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture) Marriage and Mutton Curry by M. Shanmughalingam (Epigram Books) Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey) Loved One by Aisha Muharrar (Viking) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Macmillan Audio) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru) Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) It's Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (BLINK Publishing) How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie (Gallery Books) When I Was a Kid by Cheeming Boey (Cheeming Boey) The Malay Dilemma (Reissue Edition) by Mahathir Mohamad (Marshall Cavendish) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) Once Upon a Miao Volume 3 (Remastered) by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Aku Yang Bertemankan Senja by Yaya Samad (mangosteen) Nasib Cikgu Sam Masuk Kampung by Aidil Ghazali (IMAN Publication) Operasi Memikat Hati Bakal Mentua by Aman Wan (IMAN Publication) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (IMAN Publication) Sisakan Aku Cinta by Sofia Roses (Semesta Publication) Syarikat by Ariff Adly (Buku Fixi)

Source: MPH