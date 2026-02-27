PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry is continuously monitoring the well-being of Malaysian citizens in Iran amid the evolving situation on the ground.

In an advisory issued on Friday, the Foreign Ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, said its primary focus remains on ensuring the safety and consular welfare of Malaysian citizens.

“Standard consular services and assistance continue to be extended to Malaysians who have opted to remain in Iran of their own accord,” it said.

Addressing media interest in contacting Malaysians currently in Iran, Wisma Putra said it respects the privacy and personal decisions of these citizens and, in strict adherence to personal data protection principles, is unable to disclose personal information, share contact details, or facilitate direct engagement.

Wisma Putra reiterated that its previous advice issued on February 5 remains unchanged, advising Malaysians to defer all non-essential travel to Iran at this point in time.

Malaysians currently in Iran are urged to consider making appropriate travel arrangements through available commercial means, while those who choose to remain must remain highly vigilant, avoid large public gatherings, and strictly adhere to instructions issued by local authorities.

For consular assistance, Malaysians may contact the ministry’s Consular Division during office hours at +603-8887 4597, +603-8887 4769, +603-8887 4264 or via email at [email protected].

The ministry may also be contacted after office hours through the emergency helpline at +603-8887 4570 or via email at [email protected].

Wisma Putra said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary. — Bernama