PUTRAJAYA, Feb 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will begin preliminary investigations next week into governance issues and financial irregularities involving Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), as highlighted in the Auditor-General’s Report 2026.

MACC said the investigation aimed to determine whether there were weaknesses in governance or elements of corruption, abuse of power, misappropriation, or violations of the law within the commission’s jurisdiction.

“The commission wishes to stress that the investigation will be conducted professionally, independently, and in accordance with the law, without prejudice to any party.

“Appropriate action will be taken if there is evidence of offences under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 or other relevant laws,” it said in a statement today.

MACC also reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all public funds were managed transparently, with integrity and accountability, in the public interest, and to maintain public confidence in the country’s higher education institutions. — Bernama