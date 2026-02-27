KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — City Hall (DBKL) has announced the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the Taman Persekutuan Bukit Kiara parking lot, just days after Seputeh MP Teresa Kok fell victim to a vehicle break-in at the popular recreational spot.

The local authority issued a statement today confirming that it had taken note of the lawmaker’s public complaint and her subsequent proposal to beef up security at the park.

“Accordingly, CCTV installation works will be carried out within one week and are expected to be completed by early March 2026,” it said.

The swift response comes after Kok revealed earlier this week that her car window was smashed while she was visiting the park on Monday.

The federal lawmaker said she lost approximately RM2,000 in cash and angpau money, along with her identity card, credit cards, and other important documents.

Following the incident, the Seputeh MP took to social media to highlight the vulnerability of the parking area, urgently calling on DBKL to install surveillance cameras to deter criminals and protect everyday park-goers.

Addressing the public’s growing anxiety over safety, the city council said that it takes both the recent break-in and the concerns of the community very seriously.

DBKL reiterated that the safety of city residents and park visitors remains its top priority in cultivating a secure and conducive public environment.