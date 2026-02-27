BATU GAJAH, Feb 27 — A 64-year-old restaurant owner was fined RM2,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to killing a dog using a firecracker in Pusing last month.

Magistrate Azlin Zeti Zainal Abidin handed down the sentence to Wong Phan Sang, ordering him to serve two months in prison should he fail to pay the fine.

Wong was formally charged with killing the animal using a firecracker at Jalan Seroja in Taman Pusing Baru at approximately 7.30pm. on January 28. The charge was framed under Section 428 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering an animal useless.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, a fine, or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, residents near a local restaurant heard a loud explosion on the night of the incident and subsequently discovered the dead dog.

At around 3.00pm the following day, a complainant obtained closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from a neighbour. The video showed the accused throwing an object toward the dog, causing its immediate death at the scene.

A worker from a nearby shop later buried the animal, and a police report was lodged.

During mitigation, defence counsel Choong Hui Yean painted a picture of a frightened man acting out of self-preservation, claiming her client had only lit the firecracker to scare the dog away.

She explained that two days prior to the incident, the same dog had aggressively chased Wong as he was riding his motorcycle into his home’s porch, attempting to bite his leg. Out of panic, Wong lifted his leg to avoid the bite, causing him to lose his balance and crash his motorcycle.

On the evening of January 28, Wong was heading out for a walk after dinner when he spotted the dog lingering near his home again. Traumatised by the previous encounter, he retreated inside to grab a firecracker, intending to use it only as a deterrent if the animal approached.

“Unfortunately, when he went outside, the dog charged at him. He lit the firecracker and threw it onto the ground, but the dog bit it, which resulted in its death,” Choong told the court.

Pleading for a minimal RM500 fine, the lawyer argued that the killing was unintentional and that Wong was also a victim of circumstances. She further revealed that her client has been undergoing psychiatric treatment and taking medication for anxiety since 2020.

Choong also noted that the dog was seen wearing a collar, indicating it might not have been a stray. She told the court that efforts had been made to locate the owner without success, arguing that local authorities should investigate the owner for negligence in allowing the animal to roam freely and endanger residents.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Monisha Pandey pushed for a heavier, deterrent sentence, stressing that the courts must send a clear message as cases of animal abuse continue to rise and spark public concern.

If the dog’s behaviour was indeed dangerous as claimed by my learned friend, a complaint could have been lodged with the relevant authorities, such as the Batu Gajah District Council,” Monisha argued.

She added that resorting to explosives was highly irresponsible, as throwing firecrackers in a residential area endangers not only animals but also children and the general public.

Wong subsequently paid the fine.