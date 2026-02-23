SEOUL, Feb 23 — K-pop project group I.O.I is officially reuniting for their 10th anniversary, with a highly anticipated comeback scheduled for May 2026, marking their first group activity in approximately nine years.

Swing Entertainment confirmed the news on February 23, announcing that nine original members—Im Na-young, Chungha, Kim Se-jeong, Jung Chae-yeon, Kim So-hye, Yoo Yeon-jung, Choi Yu-jung, Kim Do-yeon, and Jeon Somi—have finalised plans to release a new album this spring. The agency will oversee the project exclusively, handling all management for the reunion activities.

The upcoming comeback holds special significance as it commemorates a decade since the group's debut through Mnet's Produce 101 in 2016. Members have frequently expressed their desire to reunite in interviews and public appearances over the years, and after extensive discussions, they have finally coordinated schedules to make it happen.

However, two original members will be absent from this reunion. Kang Mina and Joo Kyung-chun are unable to participate due to unavoidable scheduling conflicts with their individual commitments, resulting in I.O.I returning as a nine-member ensemble for this project.

Since the group's official activities concluded with a farewell concert in January 2017, the members have built impressive individual careers spanning solo music, acting, and variety show appearances. Fans are eagerly anticipating how their diverse experiences and evolved artistry will translate into synergy as a complete group once again.

I.O.I originally debuted in May 2016 following their formation through Mnet's survival program Produce 101. During their initial 11-month run, they dominated music charts and award shows with hits including Dream Girls, Whatta Man, Very Very Very, and Downpour. The group earned rookie honors at major ceremonies including the Mnet Asian Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards, and Seoul Music Awards, cementing their legacy as a "national girl group."

Beyond the album release, the reunion project will include a Seoul concert followed by an Asia tour, allowing the members to connect directly with their global fanbase. The performances are expected to showcase both nostalgic hits and new material at a scale befitting the milestone anniversary.

Additional details regarding the comeback schedule and album specifics will be revealed in the coming weeks.