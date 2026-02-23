LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 — The Titans of Legendary’s Monsterverse descended upon Hollywood last night in a groundbreaking aerial display that set a new Guinness World Record, as Apple TV celebrated the second season premiere of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The event featured a massive 12-minute drone show involving 3,000 drones that flew nearly 500 feet above the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, creating three-dimensional images of Godzilla, Kong, and the newly introduced Titan X. The display’s sheer scale—spanning 1,000 feet by 1,000 feet, equivalent to three football fields—made it visible from up to three miles away in any direction.

The production set a Guinness World Record for the tallest aerial display of a fictional character formed by drones, with the towering figures appearing even taller than the Statue of Liberty.

Series stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anders Holm, Mari Yamamoto, and Joe Tippett were on hand to witness the Titans’ face-off, set to an original score by the show’s composer, Leopold Ross.

Unlike conventional drone shows, the production creatively integrated the Hollywood landscape to make it appear as though the monsters had truly taken over the city. The spectacle incorporated pyrodrones both in the air and on the ground, serving as visual effects for key moments such as Godzilla unleashing his atomic breath.

The innovative activation was created in collaboration with creative agency Heads in the Sky.