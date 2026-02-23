SEOUL, Feb 23 — Actor Kim Seon-ho is set to meet fans across Asia this spring and summer with his 2026 fan meeting tour Love Factory,” visiting seven cities including Seoul, Jakarta, and Manila.

The tour will kick off in Seoul on April 11-12 at Bluesquare’s Woori Won Banking Hall, offering two days of interactions with domestic fans. From there, Kim will travel to Jakarta on April 25, followed by Kanagawa, Japan on May 10, and Manila on May 31.

Additional stops include Taipei on June 6 and Bangkok on June 20, with further cities expected to be announced as the tour continues.

The Love Factory theme suggests a warm, engaging concept for fans to connect with the actor known for his versatile performances in hit dramas such as Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Start-Up, and Catch the Ghost. Kim has cultivated a devoted international following, particularly across Asia, since his breakout roles and subsequent stage appearances.

Venues range from the intimate Cultiz Kawasaki in Kanagawa to larger spaces like the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Manila, indicating strong demand across markets. The tour marks his continued engagement with global fans following previous successful meet-and-greet events.

Ticket sale dates and further details for each city are expected to be announced through Kim Seon-ho’s official channels and local promoters in the coming weeks.