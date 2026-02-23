KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Seputeh MP Teresa Kok became the latest victim of a car break-in at the popular Taman Persekutuan Bukit Kiara yesterday evening, prompting her to call on Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the park’s parking area.

In a social media post, Kok said she had gone for a jog at 6.15pm after a heavy downpour and returned to her car at 7pm to find the front passenger-side window smashed.

Her handbag, which she had placed on the floor of the passenger seat, was stolen. She lost approximately RM2,000 in cash and angpau money, along with her identity card, credit cards, and other important documents.

“As car break-ins and theft of valuables frequently occur in the area, I sincerely hope that DBKL will install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the parking area of Taman Persekutuan Bukit Kiara to facilitate police investigations into crimes committed there,” she said.

Kok confirmed she immediately lodged a report at the TTDI police station.

She praised the officers for their professionalism, noting that the investigating officer and a forensic unit arrived promptly to record her statement and process the vehicle for evidence.

Brickfields deputy OCPD Supt Ahmad Firdaus Mustaffa Kamal later confirmed the report and said the case is being investigated as theft under Section 379 of the Penal Code.

“The operations team is actively working to locate and arrest the suspect(s) involved in this case.

“Three fingerprints recovered from the complainant’s vehicle have been sent to BIOFIS Bukit Aman for identification of the suspect(s) involved,” he said in a statement.