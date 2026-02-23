KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor said that his office has not received any documents or instructions regarding the position of Opposition Leader.

Ramli said this in response to RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong), who raised the matter after the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“So far, even though I am here and this question has been raised by the Honourable Member while I was chairing the session, it concerns the basic structure of the Dewan Rakyat, namely the issue of the Opposition Leader.

“So at this stage, I, and I believe the other Deputy Speaker as well, have not received any instructions, and there has been no written proposal from the opposition to indicate a vacancy,” he said.

Rayer referred to Standing Order 4A(4), which states that if any doubt or dispute arises over who holds the position of Opposition Leader, the matter shall be decided by the Speaker, and the decision, confirmed in writing and signed, is final and conclusive.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and 16 other leaders of Bersatu were sacked from the party by its Disciplinary Board.

Their expulsion was communicated by the Bersatu Disciplinary Board chairman, Datuk Mohd Radzi Manan, to party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin through a notice titled “Notification of Disciplinary Board Decision on Reports of Constitutional Violations.”

Yesterday, Perikatan Nasional deputy secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said that discussions are still ongoing regarding the appointment of a new Opposition Leader in Parliament to replace Hamzah.

Meanwhile, Ramli also reprimanded MPs for raising issues that cause friction among members in the Dewan Rakyat, especially during the month of Ramadan.

“When raising an issue, go straight to the matter at hand. We do not want to waste time in this House. Remember, Honourable Members, the time in the Dewan is for the people. We discuss and debate matters of public interest. As chair, I will ensure that happens,” he said. — Bernama