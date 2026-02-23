JAKARTA, FEB 23 — Three years since their last outing in Malaysia, influential Indonesian rock band Dewa 19 is set to return to Kuala Lumpur soon.

This time around they will be accompanied by another one of Indonesian rock giants, Padi Reborn, who will appear as a special guest performer for the upcoming Dewa 19 - Cintaku Tertinggal di Malaysia concert.

Organised by Icon Entertainment, the team behind the GenKRU concert series last year, the Dewa 19 - Cintaku Tertinggal di Malaysia concert is scheduled to take place at Axiata Arena on June 6.

This will also mark the first time Dewa 19 and Padi Reborn gets united on the same stage in Malaysia.

“I believe the concept of Dewa 19 - Cintaku Tertinggal di Malaysia is clear: it will be filled with love delivered through a string of hits from both Dewa 19 and Padi Reborn.

“Both Dewa 19 and Padi Reborn possess enough charisma and charm to draw the Baladewa (Dewa 19 fans) and Sobat Padi (Padi Reborn fans) to come and enjoy the love that will be conveyed so beautifully during the concert,” said the founder of Icon Entertainment, Iman Tang.

Talking to local and Indonesian media at Ahmad Dhani’s (Dewa 19 founder) newly opened restaurant, JavaRock, in Jakarta yesterday, Tang also hinted at a possible high end LED showcase at the thematic concert.

An idea that was inspired from his experience of witnessing a concert at The Sphere in Las Vegas recently, which is known for its 580,000-square-foot exterior LED display (exosphere) and a 16K-resolution interior screen surrounding 18,600 seats.

The Dewa 19 - Cintaku Tertinggal di Malaysia will also feature three of Dewa 19 main vocalists such as Ari Lasso, Virsha and Marcello Tahitoe alongside Dewa 19’s former drummer, Tyo Nugros.

Aside from that, Tang also pointed out that the dresscode for the upcoming concert will be band t-shirts and he urges all Baladewa and Sobat Padi to come dressed in their best authentic band t-shirts.

“After their last concert in Kuala Lumpur in 2023, Dewa 19 has always wanted to return to meet their fans in Malaysia.

“Malaysia holds a special place in their hearts.

“There is a love that has always remained here since they first broke into the market and gained their own Baladewa following in Malaysia,” Tang said.

Tickets for the upcoming Dewa 19 - Cintaku Tertinggal di Malaysia concert will go on sale starting this February 27 from 11am onwards with ticketing prices ranging from RM236 to RM488.

Tickets will be available via ticket2u.com.my