KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Shahlan Abdullah, the unmistakable voice of Malaysian punk outfit Carburetor Dung, died on Friday in Gemencheh, Negeri Sembilan, at 57 following a heart attack.

Shahlan — known simply as Shahlan Dung to generations of underground kids — collapsed at home shortly after breaking fast with his family in Gemencheh Lama.

His wife, Norzatulcima Jamaluddin, said he had shown no signs of illness earlier in the evening.

“We had dinner together and he seemed fine,” she said, as reported by Sinar Harian.

“He wanted to head to the mosque for tarawih prayers but turned back because he felt stomach pain. At home he fainted.

“We brought him to the clinic, but the doctor confirmed he had died.”

A post-mortem at Tampin Hospital confirmed a heart attack.

Shahlan was buried yesterday at the Kampung Gemencheh Lama cemetery.

“We accept his passing,” Norzatulcima said.

“He left on a blessed day, in a blessed month — and he went peacefully.”

For the Malaysian underground, Shahlan wasn’t merely a frontman — he was a landmark.

As the original vocalist of Carburetor Dung, he helped carve out a sonic and cultural space for punk at a time when the scene relied on zines, rented halls, and a stubborn kind of idealism.

The band’s 1993 debut, Songs For Friends, remains a touchstone of that era, fuelled by the ragged charm of Boo Hoo Clapping Song and the scrappy earnestness that defined local DIY music in the ’90s.

Their work even travelled into film, with Carburetor Dung’s music appearing in the 1998 cult road movie Dari Jemapoh ke Manchestee, further cementing the band’s countercultural footprint.

Born in Kuala Terengganu, Shahlan leaves behind his wife and their son, Muhammad Fudail Aisyraaf, 27 — and a legacy that echoes across rehearsal rooms, old gig flyers, and every kid who ever learned three chords because Carburetor Dung made it feel possible.