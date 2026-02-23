KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 23 — A total of 1,946 summonses were issued by the Terengganu Road Transport Department (JPJ) during the 10-day Chinese New Year (CNY) 2026 special operation, which ended yesterday.

Terengganu JPJ director Mohd Zamri Samion said 18,480 vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, public service and goods vehicles, were inspected.

He said JPJ issued 258 inspection orders, 1,060 other notices, 97 tyre slips, and seized 59 vehicles during the operation involving 155 officers across the state.

“Of the 18,480 vehicles inspected, 1,304 were penalised for nine major and technical offences.

“Offences recorded included expired motor vehicle licences (LKM), no insurance, crossing double lines, carrying hazardous loads, and driving without a competent driving licence (CDL),” he said at the special operation press briefing at Kuala Terengganu City Council bus terminal last night.

Mohd Zamri said 10 road traffic deaths were recorded during the 2026 CNY Op, up four from last year’s operation, including eight motorcyclists.

“2026 CNY Op recorded 213 offences involving riders and pillion passengers not wearing helmets, increasing the risk of fatality in the event of an accident,” he added. — Bernama