IPOH, Feb 23 — The Perak state government plans to hold cultural festivals more frequently to boost tourism, with events tailored to specific celebrations and themes.

“We plan to organise such events monthly or at least twice every two to three months in the same area,” State Tourism, Industry, Investment, and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee told reporters after attending the 2026 Chinese New Year Cultural Festival.

The eight-day festival at Kinta Riverwalk, which concluded last night, was officiated by Nga Kor Ming, Minister of Housing and Local Government.

It drew an estimated 5,000 visitors each evening and featured traditional performances, drum shows, fashion displays, painting competitions and fireworks.

Looking ahead, Loh said a six-day cultural festival in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri will be held before the March celebrations, offering engaging activities for the community.

Fireworks light up the night sky at the closing of the 2026 Chinese New Year Cultural Festival at Kinta Riverfront in Ipoh, Perak on February 22, 2026. — Bernama pic

Loh said the festival will take the form of a Raya bazaar, in collaboration with various government agencies, featuring Rahmah sales and products by local craft and heritage artisans.

“As the cultural festival falls during Ramadan, the activities will reflect Malay and Islamic traditions, distinct from the Chinese New Year celebrations,” he said.

Earlier, in his closing speech, Nga noted that the 2026 Chinese New Year Cultural Festival, which drew an enthusiastic crowd, could be made an annual event enjoyed by all Malaysians.

He added that this year’s Chinese New Year was particularly significant, occurring just two days before Ramadan for Muslims.

“Muslims are fasting while the Chinese celebrate, yet everything remains peaceful. This is the strength of our country; our cultural diversity is our asset.

“We must always safeguard racial harmony, because unity and social cohesion across communities are two key pillars of our nation’s success,” he said. — Bernama