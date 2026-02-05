LONDON, Feb 5 — Brooklyn Beckham has raised eyebrows once more, this time by concealing a tattoo that once paid tribute to his father, former England captain David Beckham.

The 26-year-old has reportedly covered the word “DAD” on his anchor tattoo with three plain shapes, a move seen as the latest sign of strain in his relationship with the Beckham family, The Sun reported.

A source told the British tabloid: “Brooklyn’s had laser treatment on the writing. “He wanted it gone.”

The makeover was noticed while he was out in Los Angeles with wife Nicola Peltz.

This latest incident is being interpreted as another indication of the ongoing rift between Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria, as well as his siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Brooklyn has previously stated he has no wish to reconcile, accusing family members of leaking negative stories about him and Nicola.

The source added: “There is so much hurt and pain on his side, it would not be genuine to keep such a tribute on his body.”

Brooklyn, nicknamed “Buster” by his father, has retained another tattoo on his arm reading “Love you Bust”, though it has faded over time. He is also understood to have had a chest tattoo dedicated to his mother Victoria removed.