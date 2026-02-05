LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — Popular US morning news anchor Savannah Guthrie posted a video message yesterday addressing anyone who might be holding her elderly mother, who vanished from her Arizona home several days ago, pleading for them to open a line of communication.

“We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us,” the co-host of NBC’s Today show said in the video message posted to Instagram.

The emotional appeal came three days after Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing from her home near Tucson by family members in what investigators said they believe was an abduction.

Savannah Guthrie, who appeared with her brother and sister in the video, said the family had heard media reports of a ransom note, but said it was an age in which such material can be faked.

The elder Guthrie was last seen on January 31 when she was dropped off at her home by relatives after having dinner with them, and she was reported missing the following afternoon, authorities have said.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said the elder Guthrie had limited mobility and could not have left her home unassisted, and that her disappearance was being treated by investigators as a kidnapping.

Among other concerns for Nancy Guthrie’s well-being was that her health was dependent on daily medication, according to Nanos.

Savannah Guthrie, 54, has been co-anchor of Today since 2012. — Reuters