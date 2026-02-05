JOHOR BAHRU, Feb 5 — Police have arrested a 26-year-old e-hailing driver to assist in an investigation into an alleged sexual harassment incident involving a female passenger, which was captured on video earlier this week.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said the male suspect was arrested in the city yesterday based on information received by the authorities.

He said the suspect is expected to assist investigators in relation to the alleged incident.

“The man’s arrest was made shortly after receiving an earlier report from a Vietnamese woman on an alleged indecent incident that occurred in an e-hailing vehicle in which she was a passenger.

“The victim came forward to file a report three days after the video footage of the incident had gone viral on social media,” he said in a statement today.

Ab Rahaman said police also seized two mobile phones, a Perodua Bezza along with its keys, and a remote control device from the suspect.

“The suspect was brought to the Magistrate’s Court here today, where investigators were granted a three-day remand until Saturday.

“The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for use of criminal force with intent to outrage a person’s modesty, which provides for up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, whipping, or any two of the punishments,” he said.

On Monday, it was reported that police had initiated an investigation into a viral video that appears to show an e-hailing driver sexually harassing a young female passenger in Johor Bahru.

Following the incident, the Transport Ministry also directed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to cancel the driver’s Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence, effectively preventing him from working for any e-hailing platforms.

The 20-second clip, which has been circulating on social media since Monday, shows a male driver attempting to touch his female passenger, who is seated in the rear, while asking for her age in Mandarin.

The video also sparked public outrage, with several commenters urging the woman to lodge a police report.