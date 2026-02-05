KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 — Indonesian singer Faris Adam admitted that the alleged ‘hot video’ of him circulating on social media had affected him greatly.

Talking to local media at the Malam FYP Timur press conference yesterday, Faris revealed that at one point, he feared the video would end his music career.

“At the time, I thought my career was finished because of the video.

“All I could do was pray to Allah SWT,” he said.

He also said the video had affected how people perceived him, especially during live shows.

“There was also a phase where every time I was invited to do a show, event organisers would often ask me about the matter.

“All I could do was stay silent and cry alone and just keep praying to Allah SWT,” he said.

However, the Maluku-born singer is grateful for the support that he has received, especially from his peers, and is thankful he is still able to perform.

Faris is also not ruling out the possibility of malicious intent behind the circulation of the controversial video, especially since it was released around the same time his hit single Stecu Stecu was making waves across the country.

Back in June last year, a one minute 25 second clip of a man participating in a video call in his underwear caught the attention of Indonesian social media users, with some claiming the man looked identical to Faris.

Several users condemned the indecent acts, while others questioned the motives behind its circulation.

Despite the controversy, Stecu Stecu went on to make waves not just in Indonesia but globally, earning a spot on the TikTok Global Top 20 Songs 2025 alongside superstars such as Lady Gaga and Rosé.

Come April, Faris will join his East Indonesian peers such as Silet Open Up and Ecko Show at the Malam FYP Timur concert at Zepp KL — proof that the controversy hasn’t slowed his rise.