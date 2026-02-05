SINGAPORE, Feb 5 — The first Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link train arrived at Woodlands North Station on Wednesday afternoon for its scheduled train demo, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The agency reiterated that the RTS Link remains on track to begin operations by the end of 2026, as final preparations continue.

“This marks another major milestone in our journey towards seamless cross-border travel! Commuters can look forward to a swift five-minute journey between Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North in Singapore,” LTA said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

On Jan 15, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke reaffirmed that construction of the RTS Link connecting Malaysia and Singapore is progressing smoothly and is expected to be completed on schedule by the end of this year.

He said most physical infrastructure works have been completed, with the project now in the process of installing RTS systems. — Bernama