JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 23 — The sight of a Malay man speaking fluent Mandarin while running a stall at a night market here has caught the attention of TikTok users, with several of his videos going viral and racking up millions of views.

Actor Razzuan Rosli, 35, who is best known for playing antagonistic roles, said he never expected the videos to receive such an overwhelming response on social media.

“Everything happened by chance. I made a video of me speaking Mandarin to a Chinese customer and suddenly it went viral. After that, more people started coming to my stall… not just the Chinese community, but also Malays and Indians,” he said recently when met by Bernama at the Johor Jaya night market here, where he sells avocado and pomegranate juice.

Razzuan, who rose to prominence through the drama series Tujuh Hari Mencintaimu 2, said he is fluent in Mandarin as he attended Chinese-medium primary schools in Rengit and Kangkar Pulai, and grew up in a family environment that emphasised multilingual proficiency.

Razzuan, who is also a singer and known for his song titled Akur, said his ability to speak Mandarin makes it easier for him to communicate with customers, as the night market where he operates is largely frequented by the Chinese community.

“I hadn’t spoken much Chinese for a long time, but this night market has become a space for me to relearn, polish my (Mandarin speaking) skills and explore new vocabulary.

“Just as Malays feel happy when people of other races speak Malay fluently, they (Chinese) too feel appreciated when I speak their language. It brings people closer and creates a friendlier atmosphere when doing business,” he said.

He added that the viral TikTok videos have led to financial gains, with sales of his avocado and pomegranate juice at the night market nearly doubling.

Razzuan, who began his acting career through the Kuala Lumpur Drama Festival programme, has appeared in more than 20 drama productions, with Tujuh Hari Mencintaimu 2 among the works that introduced him to a wider audience.

He said his passion for acting has never faded and hopes social media platforms will open up more opportunities for him in the future.

“I will definitely continue acting and I won’t stop. I hope producers or directors who come across these TikTok videos can see my potential. If I get the chance to act in a Chinese drama, that would be a new experience and an opportunity to develop my talent and reach a different audience,” he said. — Bernama