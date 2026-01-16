SEOUL, Jan 16 — Netflix has confirmed production of the third season of its hit Korean cooking competition show, Culinary Class Wars, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Unlike the first two seasons in which the format centered on individual competition, the new season will shift to team-based battles between restaurants, the global streaming service announced in a release.

Culinary Class Wars pits celebrity “white spoon” chefs – those recognised by institutions such as Michelin – against lesser-known but skilled “black spoon” chefs in a high-stakes culinary showdown.

Premiering in 2024, the show’s first season topped Netflix’s chart for most-popular non-English TV shows for three consecutive weeks. Season 2, released late last year, held the same spot for two weeks.

Director Kim Eun-ji and writer Mo Eun-seol of Studio Slam – the creative duo behind the first two seasons – will return for the new installment.

“Thanks to the love from viewers around the world, we became able to produce Season 3,” Kim said in the release.

“We will do our best to deliver an even more refined format and excitement that meets the expectations of our fans. — Bernama