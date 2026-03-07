KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said he is still awaiting the outcome of an appeal to register Parti Keluarga Malaysia (PKM) with the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

The former deputy president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) said the party’s earlier registration process did not proceed due to several issues.

He said the party had since filed an appeal with the ROS and settled all related payments.

“It’s not that it failed, but when the time came there were certain matters that caused the party not to proceed then. They have since filed an appeal.

“They also showed me that all payments have been made, so now we just wait for the outcome of the appeal,” he told national daily Utusan Malaysia after attending a Moreh Perdana event and the launch of the Negeri Sembilan ‘Gempur Rasuah’ programme organised by Bersatu’s Port Dickson division last night.

Hamzah said he was unsure how long it would take for the appeal to be decided.

“I also don’t know when the approval will come. If we are good people, we just wait and be patient,” he said.

Earlier reports said Hamzah had confirmed he would take over Parti Keluarga Malaysia in the near future.

He said discussions had been held with the party’s founder Khairi Jaya and Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

Previously, ROS director-general Datuk Mohd Zulfikar Ahmad said the party had attempted to register in 2022 but the application was rejected. He added that ROS has yet to receive a new application to re-register the party.