KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Shoppers and streetwear fans have only hours left to catch a limited pop-up by CABBEEN and its youth-driven footwear label 2AM that has been drawing crowds to The Starhill.

The five-day event, which runs from March 4 to March 8, has turned part of the luxury mall into an immersive fashion space blending avant-garde tailoring with futuristic 3D-printed sneakers.

With the event entering its final stretch today, visitors have limited time to explore the installation — a concept space inspired by oversized luggage that reflects the brands’ mix of travel, movement and urban culture.

The pop-up marks a strategic push by CABBEEN to expand its global footprint while deepening its presence in Malaysia, positioning Chinese designer menswear alongside international fashion labels in Kuala Lumpur’s high-end retail scene.

A major highlight is 2AM’s sculptural sneaker range, featuring fully 3D-printed footwear built with a breathable lattice structure designed for lightweight durability.

CABBEEN’s presence in Malaysia has been growing, with physical stores already operating at Sunway Velocity Mall and Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

Models such as the AWAKE, ROCKER, EVOLVE and HYBRID are priced between RM389 and RM1,189 and showcase bold, architectural silhouettes that blend industrial design with everyday wearability.

The pop-up also offers limited-edition items and promotional deals, giving fans a rare chance to secure exclusive pieces before the event ends.

For fashion followers and curious shoppers alike, organisers say the Starhill activation is designed as more than a retail experience — presenting a glimpse of how technology, design and street culture are increasingly intersecting in the global fashion industry.

But with the pop-up ending tomorrow, visitors have only a short window left to see it before the installation disappears from Kuala Lumpur’s retail scene.