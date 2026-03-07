PUTRAJAYA, March 7 — Lufthansa German Airlines will resume direct services between Kuala Lumpur and Frankfurt at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) starting at the end of October this year, marking its return to Malaysia after nearly a decade.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) managing director Datuk Mohd Izani Ghani said the airline’s return reflects the airport operator’s continued efforts to expand global connectivity through strategic airline partnerships.

“Lufthansa’s return to KLIA reflects the continued strengthening of our connectivity and the growing demand for direct links between Malaysia and Europe. Expanding airline partnerships remains central to our efforts to grow KLIA’s global network and support our ambition to position Malaysia as the most connected country in the Asia Pacific,” he said in a statement here today.

He said Lufthansa will operate five weekly flights using the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, offering 287 seats across premium and economy cabins. He added that the new service will strengthen direct connectivity between Malaysia and Europe while reinforcing KLIA’s position as a preferred regional hub.

Currently, KLIA serves 71 airlines, connecting passengers to 143 destinations worldwide, and Lufthansa’s return will further expand travel options for both leisure and business travellers.

Mohd Izani said as Visit Malaysia 2026 gathers momentum, enhanced connectivity will play an important role in attracting visitors, facilitating business travel and strengthening Malaysia’s role as a regional gateway.

Lufthansa, through its Frankfurt hub, offers onward connections to major European destinations including Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Italy and Eastern Europe.

The service will also provide additional belly-hold cargo capacity, supporting Malaysian exports and facilitating stronger trade flows between Malaysia and Europe. — Bernama