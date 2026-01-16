SEOUL, Jan 16 — K-pop megastar BTS’ upcoming full-length album will be titled “Arirang,” named after Korea’s most famous folk song, the group’s label BigHit Music said Friday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

“Arirang” is scheduled to be out March 20 as the group’s fifth studio album and first since the 2022 anthology album “Proof.” The new record will include 14 tracks.

BigHit said the album captures BTS’ identity as a group that began in Korea, along with “the longing and deep love that lie within their hearts.”

The label described the word “Arirang” as a symbolic expression of the emotions the group seeks to portray.

“As BTS prepares for its long-awaited return, it naturally looked back on its roots, beginnings and inner stories,” BigHit said in a statement, adding that the album explores universal emotions expected to resonate globally.

After the release, BTS is set to embark on a world tour April 9, starting at Goyang Sports Complex near Seoul.

The tour will span 34 cities and 79 shows – the largest in K-pop history – and will feature a 360-degree stage design. — Bernama-Yonhap