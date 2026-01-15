JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 15 — A 33-year-old medical doctor is expected to be charged over events that led to the killing of his wife and young son at a house in Bandar Dato’ Onn here on December 31 last year.

It is understood that the suspect’s remand order will end tomorrow, paving the way for investigators to charge him in connection with the incident that resulted in the two deaths.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said investigations revealed that the deaths of the suspect’s 36-year-old wife, an accountant, and their four-year-old son — both of whom suffered slash wounds to the neck and asphyxia — were criminal in nature.

He said the suspect, a locally practising medical doctor, will be charged at the Magistrate’s Court here tomorrow.

“The suspect, identified as the husband and father of the two deceased, was earlier arrested by investigators from the state serious crime division and the Johor Bahru South criminal investigation division (CID) on January 3.

“The suspect’s arrest was based on information and also investigation findings into the murder case,” he said in a statement today.

Ab Rahaman said investigations revealed that the woman and the boy were found with deep lacerations to their necks.

He said both victims also showed signs of oxygen deprivation, based on a bluish tint on their faces.

Ab Rahaman said both victims were confirmed dead at the scene and their bodies were sent to Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) for post-mortem examinations.

“The autopsy results found that the female victim died due to asphyxia, while the boy’s death was due to being smothered,” he said.

Police have initiated investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

In addition, the suspect will also be charged under Section 201 of the Penal Code for concealing evidence or giving false information relating to a crime, and Section 186 of the Penal Code for voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties.