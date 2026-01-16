KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Amid the bright party banners and the chatter of delegates at the World Trade Centre (WTCKL), a patch of disciplined green stands out, offering a powerful contrast between civic tradition set against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving political scene.

At the Territorial Army of Malaysia (or more commonly known as Askar Wataniah) enlistment booth, uniformed personnel stood behind camouflaged fabrics and displayed unloaded firearms, engaging party delegates eager to learn about life as an army reservist.

The banner of the Malaysian Army Reserve (Askar Wataniah), bearing its motto ‘Serving the Nation,’ is seen at the WTC Kuala Lumpur January 15, 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Amid the live-broadcast fervour of speeches and debates, the army reserve booth stood unmoved, its calm order a subtle contrast to the surrounding political noise.

During Malay Mail’s visit to the booth, second lieutenant Nur Izatul Azma from the 515th Reserved Regiment highlighted the advantages of joining as a reservist, detailing the knowledge and practical skills acquired during basic training.

“One of the most valuable skills one could learn is firearms handling which can be very useful during times of conflict.

“In fact, what trainees experienced during basic training is almost similar to those experienced by the Malaysian Armed Forces since training officers are real military personnel themselves,” she said.

Full-time reservist personnel explain the enlistment procedure at the Malaysian Army Reserve (Askar Wataniah) booth at WTC Kuala Lumpur January 15, 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

During Malay Mail’s observation, curious delegates paused to listen, snap photos and try their hand at handling a real firearm, creating glimpses of excitement and curiosity that stood out amid the political bustle of one of Malaysia’s oldest and largest political gatherings.

Nur Izatul explained that a typical enlistment programme usually attracts about 20 to 40 people and that similar booths are frequently set up at other major gatherings.

In fact, Askar Wataniah has maintained enlistment booths at every Umno annual general assembly, even though Nur Izatul could not say exactly when the practice first began.

Although enlistment is open to anyone between 18 and 45, Nur Izatul noted that the majority of participants are from the younger age group.

Party delegates pose with firearms at the Malaysian Army Reserve (Askar Wataniah) booth at WTC Kuala Lumpur January 15, 2026. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Enlisted volunteers typically go through and complete a 30-day basic military training called Kursus Asas Perajurit Muda (APMS) after which they earn the rank of private and officially join as a reservist.

Reservists are also compensated with allowances for participating in local training of up to 10 hours, which takes place at different camps over weekends, outside of their regular full-time work.

Reservists seeking to advance their military careers have the option to undergo additional training, allowing them to earn higher ranks.

While the assembly is a political gathering, Nur Izatul later emphasised that patriotism transcends party lines, saying true patriotism knows no partisanship.

“One could equip themselves with real combat experience as reservists are sometimes selected to participate in joint military exercises and also instil a sense of patriotism because you are now serving the country.

“What you learn during basic training like firearms handling and survival skills is an opportunity not to be wasted,” she said.