KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The presidents of MCA and MIC attended the Umno General Assembly today, a notable appearance given the recent friction within the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan were present at the World Trade Centre for the start of today’s session.

Their presence was warmly acknowledged during the opening speech by Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, who also welcomed Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup.

“Please give a rousing round of applause for our friends of BN from MIC, MCA and PBRS for attending today’s event,” Asyraf said as he introduced them.

The attendance of the two leaders is significant as both MCA and MIC have complained of being minimised by the current administration, notwithstanding BN’s presence in the Madani government.

MIC resolved during its annual assembly last year to review its continued membership in BN.

Today is the penultimate day of the Umno General Assembly, which will feature the president’s policy speech followed by debates from the delegates.