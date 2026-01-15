KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Professional mixed doubles pair, Goh Soon Huat–Shevon Jemie Lai advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2026 India Open Badminton Championship after defeating Thailand’s Ruttanapak Oupthong-Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat, today.

In the second round action held at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, the tournament’s eighth-seed pair recovered from losing the first set 17-21 before recording a 21-15, 21-6 victory in 52 minutes.

The victory saw Soon Huat-Shevon scheduled to meet the top seeded pair from China, Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping, in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, the Chinese pair eliminated the national professional mixed doubles, Jimmy Wong–Lai Pei Jing, 18-21, 21-17, 21-10. — Bernama