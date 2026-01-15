KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The country’s top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, cruised into the quarterfinals of the India Open 2026 after disposing Japan’s Takumi Nomura-Yuichi Shimogami in straight sets during their second-round encounter in New Delhi, today.

The second seeded Malaysians needed just 33 minutes to overcome their opponents, ranked 35th in the world, 21-9, 23-21 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, the two-time Olympic bronze medallists are scheduled to face Taiwan’s Lee Jhe-Huei-Yang Po-Hsuan who defeated Malaysian pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani 21-14, 17-21, 21-14, to book their berth.

Meanwhile’s the country’s women’s top pair Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah also moved into the quarterfinals after overcoming French pair Margot Lambert-Camille Pognante 21-7, 23-21 in straight sets.

Pearly-Thinaah, also the second seeds in the tournament, will face Taiwan’s Hsieh Pei Shan-Hung En Tzu who are the eighth seeds in the competition. — Bernama