KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh today said his resignation from the Melaka state executive council would not weaken his political fight, declaring instead that it would pave the way for the emergence of hundreds of thousands of new Umno leaders like him.

Winding up his speech at the Umno Youth annual assembly here, Akmal said some quarters had reacted nervously to his decision to step down as Melaka exco, fearing he would focus full-time on attacking his political opponents.

“When I announced my resignation as an exco member, many people panicked, thinking I would become full-time in going after them,” he said.

“But let me say this — when Akmal Saleh resigns as an Exco member, God willing, I will produce another 300,000 Akmal Salehs to go after them instead.”

Akmal had earlier announced that he would step down from his post as a Melaka state executive councillor and vowed to fight DAP “to the very end.”