ABU DHABI, Jan 16 — Malaysia continues to be viewed by the business community as one of the region’s top destinations for investment, according to the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC).

ABAC international secretariat director Antonio Basilio said regional businesses view Malaysia as a safe and attractive place to invest, with stability being a key factor valued by investors.

“Malaysia is considered one of the top destinations for investment due to its stable macroeconomic environment, consistent policies and regulations, strong infrastructure,” he told Bernama in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026.

He added that Malaysia also offers attractive investment incentives, including tax breaks, which contribute positively to investor sentiment.

“Overall, it is a very positive environment for investors. They feel safe and know that resources and regulations are in place. Above all, business people value stability,” he said.

However, Basilio noted that businesses operating in Malaysia have highlighted a shortage of specialised talent as their main concern.

“One of the main things I hear is that businesses sometimes require specific skills or talent, and they find that there may be a shortage of these skills in Malaysia,” he said, adding that the gaps are mainly in technical and specialised roles.

On how Malaysia can remain competitive within ASEAN and the wider Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) region, Basilio said addressing the skills gap through education is key.

“To address that major challenge, more resources need to be put into education, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM subjects.

“I think this is already being done, and it will go a long way towards addressing that concern,” he said.

Looking ahead, he said Malaysia has an important role to play within APEC, citing its long-standing support for closer economic integration.

“Malaysia has always been a strong advocate of closer economic integration. That is why the country has signed around 17 trade agreements,” he said.

On Malaysia’s position within ASEAN, he said Singapore is often seen as a financial hub, Indonesia has the region’s largest population, and Malaysia stands out for its balanced economic strengths.

“In terms of per capita income and as a location for servicing other countries in the region, Malaysia is a good place,” he said, adding that the country’s strong tourism performance further reflects its appeal to investors and businesses alike. — Bernama