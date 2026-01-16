KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh today announced that the historic Padang Merbok has been reopened to the public, with City Hall (DBKL) removing the fences that had enclosed the park since August 2022.

The park near Jalan Parlimen had been fenced off by the previous Perikatan Nasional administration following a protest by lawyers, a move that effectively closed off a traditional site for public gatherings.

During a site visit today, Yeoh said the reopening returns a vital public space to the people and provides a safer, more conducive venue for peaceful assemblies, which currently often take place on the busy road near the corner of Parliament.

“When a public park such as Padang Merbok is fenced up, it makes it hard for the public to access it, and Padang Merbok has always been part of life in KL,” she said.

“Now that the park is no longer fenced up, it can once again be used for any public gathering or for any handing over of memorandums to 'wakil rakyat' (elected representatives).”

Yeoh also announced that Padang Merbok will be upgraded with floodlights and a large screen. Additionally, a RM11 million, 100x30-metre retention pond is being built beneath the field and is expected to be completed by March 2027.

Lawyers gather at Padang Merbok in Kuala Lumpur for the Malaysian Bar’s “Walk for Judicial Independence” on June 17, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“Today, this public space is returned to the rakyat, and this will be a first step where we will be introducing more parks around KL for recreational use,” she added.

Also present at the site visit was Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who said he is working with the National Film Corporation (Finas) to use the new big screen for public screenings of classic local films, creating free recreational activities for families.

“We will make sure KL will have more spaces for the public to come and spend time with their families for recreational purposes with little to no cost at all.

“We could hold public screening events such as a starlight cinema where we could screen these films for free,” Fahmi said.

Padang Merbok was officially established in 1967.

Over the years, it has become a significant site for public expression, hosting numerous peaceful assemblies and political rallies.