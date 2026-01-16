KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Post-mortem examinations have confirmed that the married couple found dead in Taman Mutiara, Sri Aman, died from multiple stab wounds to the neck and chest, Sarawak police announced today.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the autopsies were conducted yesterday at the Sarawak General Hospital’s Forensic Department.

The examination of the male victim revealed eleven injuries from a sharp object to his neck and chest, with the cause of death confirmed as “neck and chest injuries due to stab wounds.”

“Meanwhile, the post-mortem examination on the wife, the female victim, found stab wounds to the neck,” he said, adding that the cause of death was confirmed as “neck injury due to stab wounds”.

In a statement, Mohamad Zainal said that investigations are ongoing and the motive for the murders has not yet been determined.

To date, police have recorded statements from 21 witnesses, including family members, neighbours, and the victims’ co-workers.

He stressed that the investigation is being conducted “professionally, transparently, and based on forensic evidence and witness statements.”

The police commissioner also urged the public not to engage in any speculation that could interfere with the investigation and to respect the privacy of the victims’ families.