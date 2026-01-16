SEOUL, Jan 16 — BTS member V has been named the K-pop artiste with the most positive influence in 2025 by voting platform Picnic.

Fans from 175 countries participated in the poll, which ran from December 19, 2025, to January 2, giving V 63,030 votes, news outlet Korea JoongAng Daily reported today.

Tomorrow X Together’s Beomgyu placed second and Stray Kids’ Hyunjin third.

V is recognised for inspiring global donations, including a year-end charity relay for education, healthcare, and child welfare.

Picnic has implemented measures to ensure fair voting, highlighting positive influence as a key measure of K-pop impact.