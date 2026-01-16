KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has described the party’s controversial alliance with its former adversary, DAP, as the result of “Allah’s will,” framing the partnership as a pragmatic necessity for political stability.

His comments come amid open criticism from within his own party, particularly from Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, who recently called for Umno to withdraw from the unity government, citing violations of the party's "red lines."

In an interview with FMT held in conjunction with Umno’s general assembly, Zahid dismissed this internal dissent, insisting he had a good relationship with DAP and that the party had been instrumental in Umno's recent by-election victories.

Acknowledging his own vow of “No Anwar, No DAP” prior to the 2022 general election, Zahid said circumstances have changed.

“But Allah had other plans and we were fated to become partners in the current government,” he said.

Zahid also rejected the notion that Malay and Muslim interests had been sidelined with DAP in government, saying that DAP now upholds the Federal Constitution and no longer questions the special rights of Malays and Bumiputera or the status of Islam as the official religion.

The Umno president said this was patent by his party quadrupling its majority in the Mahkota seat in Melaka, when DAP has aided the campaign last year.

He also argued that Malaysia’s political landscape has evolved, demanding that former rivals work together to ensure stability and restore investor confidence after the political uncertainty that followed the 2018 general election.

“The experience endured under three different governments since 2018 left a bitter taste,” he said, referring to the rapid succession of prime ministers.

“I am certain the people do not want a repeat of such an episode.”